International Paper (IP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Backed by solid commercial performance and continued healthy demand across its businesses, the company is positioned to deliver improved results in the fourth quarter of 2018 and fiscal 2019 as well. However, elevated input costs and distribution costs will dent near-term margins. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nevertheless, International Paper will benefit from its restructuring initiatives, and significant investments to improve its North American containerboard mill system and enhance product quality. The company expects the acquisition of Weyerhaeuser’s pulp business to strengthen its position in the global fluff pulp market and augment its operating cash flow. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the last few quarters.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IP. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded International Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

