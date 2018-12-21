Internxt (INXT) Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Internxt token can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00037490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Internxt has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar. Internxt has a market cap of $920,810.00 and $11,526.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.67 or 0.02785547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026007 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00142318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00178019 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026005 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internxt Token Trading

Internxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

