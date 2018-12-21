Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.13 and last traded at $67.80, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,247 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.13” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/invesco-dwa-healthcare-momentum-etf-pth-sets-new-52-week-low-at-68-13.html.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTH)

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

