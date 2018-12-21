Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) Receives $14.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

Several brokerages have commented on ISBC. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

ISBC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. 1,660,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.69.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $61,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $196,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

