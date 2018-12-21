Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 325283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

ISBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $61,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,058,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 103,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/investors-bancorp-isbc-hits-new-52-week-low-at-10-25.html.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.