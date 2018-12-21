Investors Buy High Volume of Ebix Put Options (EBIX)

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,272 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,354% compared to the average daily volume of 225 put options.

In other news, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 2,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $99,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,522.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 200,000 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,415,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,303,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,320. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth about $193,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $22.60 price objective on Ebix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ebix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ebix in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

EBIX opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52. Ebix has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $89.10.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.63 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ebix will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Ebix’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

