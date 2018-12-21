Investors Buy Honeywell International (HON) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $222.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $126.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $96.44 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Honeywell International had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Honeywell International traded down ($2.59) for the day and closed at $130.67

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup set a $186.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

