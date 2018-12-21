Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 968 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,303% compared to the average daily volume of 69 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,022,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 169,765 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,029,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBVT opened at $5.76 on Friday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

DBVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

