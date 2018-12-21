Investors Buy Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $369.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $210.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $159.40 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $120.74

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.2819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

