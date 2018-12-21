Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SLM (SLM)

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,224 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,554% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in SLM by 4.2% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 39,184,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $436,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,290,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,442,000 after purchasing an additional 85,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in SLM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,510,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,592,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,510,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,592,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,769,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,900 shares during the last quarter.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. SLM has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. SLM had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

