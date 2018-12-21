InVitae (NVTA) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.04% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of InVitae in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on InVitae to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on InVitae in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE NVTA opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $868.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.82. InVitae has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 109.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InVitae will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patty Dumond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $172,240 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in InVitae by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after purchasing an additional 292,125 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InVitae by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,885,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,278,000 after acquiring an additional 292,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of InVitae by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 622,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 518,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

