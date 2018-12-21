ION (ION) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, ION has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $12,504.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00005865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018532 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005374 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00002398 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,165,294 coins and its circulating supply is 21,265,294 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

