IOStoken Price Down 20.7% This Week (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Bitkub, WazirX and GOPAX. IOStoken has a total market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IOStoken

IOStoken is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC, ABCC, Coineal, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, WazirX, Koinex, Livecoin, IDAX, BigONE, DragonEX, GOPAX, OKEx, Cobinhood, BitMart, Bithumb, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, CoinZest, Bitkub, Kyber Network, Upbit, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Binance and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

