Isign Solutions (ISGN) versus Qumu (QUMU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Isign Solutions has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Isign Solutions and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Isign Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Isign Solutions and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isign Solutions $1.01 million 1.71 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Qumu $28.17 million 0.68 -$11.72 million ($1.07) -1.87

Isign Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qumu.

Profitability

This table compares Isign Solutions and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92% Qumu -27.26% -80.49% -17.35%

Summary

Isign Solutions beats Qumu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isign Solutions Company Profile

iSign Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions for businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes. The company's products include SignatureOne Ceremony Server to facilitate end-to-end management of multi-party approvals for PDF and XHTML documents; and iSign Console that allows users to upload documents for signature, select signers, and signature methods, as well as manages and enforces document workflow for routing, reviewing, signing, and notifications. Its products also comprise iSign Enterprise that incorporates the features and function of the ceremony server and the console; and iSign Family, including iSign Mobile for signing on iOS and Android mobile devices, iSign Forms for integrated use of templates and forms, and iSign Live for simultaneous browsing signature ceremonies. In addition, the company offers Sign-it, a family of desktop software products that enable the real-time capture of electronic and digital signatures, as well as their verification and binding within a set of applications; iSign Toolkits, a suite of application development tools for electronic signature capture, encryption, and verification in custom applications and Web-based processes; and post-contract support, and upgrades or enhancement services. It serves channel partners, resellers, and end-user customers primarily in North America, the ASEAN region, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Communication Intelligence Corporation and changed its name to iSign Solutions Inc. in December 2015. iSign Solutions Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers Qumu Qx Enterprise Video Platform, an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

