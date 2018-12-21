ITV (ITV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 187.29 ($2.45).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 125.15 ($1.64) on Monday. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 221.76 ($2.90).

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £4,281.39 ($5,594.39). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 75,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £98,008.30 ($128,065.20). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,799.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

