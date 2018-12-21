J Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX) Given $15.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J Alexanders an industry rank of 164 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get J Alexanders alerts:

JAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in J Alexanders in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J Alexanders in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J Alexanders by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in J Alexanders by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in J Alexanders by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. J Alexanders has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.27.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that J Alexanders will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Alexanders (JAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Alexanders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Alexanders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.