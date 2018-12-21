Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) and EXCO Resources (XCOOQ) Head to Head Comparison

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) and EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and EXCO Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jagged Peak Energy $267.31 million 7.07 -$451.93 million $0.26 34.12 EXCO Resources $283.64 million 0.00 $24.36 million N/A N/A

EXCO Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Jagged Peak Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jagged Peak Energy and EXCO Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jagged Peak Energy 0 11 7 0 2.39 EXCO Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jagged Peak Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.54, indicating a potential upside of 75.22%. Given Jagged Peak Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jagged Peak Energy is more favorable than EXCO Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Jagged Peak Energy and EXCO Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jagged Peak Energy -1.48% 17.35% 9.15% EXCO Resources -80.04% N/A -8.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of EXCO Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Jagged Peak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EXCO Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jagged Peak Energy has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXCO Resources has a beta of 3.31, meaning that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jagged Peak Energy beats EXCO Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

EXCO Resources Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 84,900 net acres located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of East Texas and North Louisiana; approximately 49,700 net acres located in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas; and approximately 125,600 net acres of prospective area located in the Marcellus shale, as well as approximately 40,000 net acres of prospective area located in the Utica shale of the Appalachia region. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 566.9 billion cubic feet equivalent of oil and natural gas; and operated 418.4 gross wells. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On January 15, 2018, EXCO Resources, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

