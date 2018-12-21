Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,245,000.

FLSW stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $24.27.

