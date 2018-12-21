Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (VFMF)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000.

Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $66.27 on Friday.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vanguard US Multifactor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

