Jane Street Group LLC Sells 33,197 Shares of Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (ACIM)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us (NYSEARCA:ACIM) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,197 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIM. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the period.

Shares of ACIM opened at $69.79 on Friday. Spdr Msci Acwi Imi Etf Us has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $84.34.

