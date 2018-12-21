JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $4,790,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $449,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBGS. ValuEngine raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of JBGS opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.03. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $40.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $576,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director University Yale sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $4,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,253 shares of company stock worth $51,568,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

