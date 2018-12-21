JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,145 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 4.2% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 500,587 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,478,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,933,000 after buying an additional 353,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

