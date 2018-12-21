Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give International Game Technology (IGT) a $29.00 Price Target

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) has been given a $29.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IGT. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2,035.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

