Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,497,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,487,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 77,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 79,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $13,781,732.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 133,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,050,960.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $1,725,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,952.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,887 shares of company stock valued at $88,441,242 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $163.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($1.64). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/jefferies-group-llc-decreases-holdings-in-sba-communications-co-sbac.html.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.