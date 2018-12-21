John Champlin Mulliken Sells 4,915 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider John Champlin Mulliken sold 4,915 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $492,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $662,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,388 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $163,784.00.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.81. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

