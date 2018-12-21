Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s Pharma segment is performing better than the market in 2018 while the Medical Devices and Consumer units are seeing improving organic growth trends. However, headwinds like generics competition, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Quite a few products in the company’s portfolio are facing generic competition. Moreover, biosimilar competition is hurting sales of blockbuster drug, Remicade. Procrit and Tracleer are expected to face generic competition in the United States soon. Meanwhile, J&J has got unfavorable ruling in district court cases related to generic versions of blockbuster drug Zytiga, opening doors for an earlier-than-expected generic launch in 2018/early 2019. Meanwhile, allegations that its talc/baby powders contain asbestos which causes the users to develop ovarian cancer have been an overhang on the stock’s price lately. Shares have underperformed the market this year so far.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.58.

Shares of JNJ opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other news, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after buying an additional 3,235,861 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 88,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

