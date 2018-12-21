Jonathan Olefson Purchases 750 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) General Counsel Jonathan Olefson acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.27 per share, for a total transaction of $30,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNH opened at $39.52 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

