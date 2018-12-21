JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,688 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.07. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a negative net margin of 648.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,688 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/jpmorgan-chase-co-buys-13688-shares-of-voyager-therapeutics-inc-vygr.html.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.