JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 4,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,442. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $570.42 million during the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products.

