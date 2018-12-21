JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.46 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 422,843 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,990,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 9,194,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987,956 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC opened at $28.99 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5398 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Energy ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 3.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.46 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/jpmorgan-chase-co-has-4-46-million-stake-in-ishares-global-energy-etf-ixc.html.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.