JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $96.45 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,447,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 613,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,178,000 after acquiring an additional 163,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,651,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

