JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 192,287 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 61,237.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,287 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.08% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/jpmorgan-chase-co-purchases-192287-shares-of-first-trust-natural-gas-etf-fcg.html.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.