KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 323,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of KAR Auction Services worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $24,094,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 80.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 141,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

KAR opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.43 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

