Katrina Lake Sells 8,673 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 8,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $173,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $18.35 on Friday. Stitch Fix Inc has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on Stitch Fix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

