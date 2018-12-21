Kemper Corp (KMPR) Position Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 308.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kemper by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Kemper had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

