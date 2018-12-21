Kemper Corp (KMPR) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,324,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kemper by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,793,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,666,000 after purchasing an additional 884,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 804,522 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Kemper by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 690,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,133,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.12. Kemper Corp has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

