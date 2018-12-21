Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 3.8% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

In related news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

