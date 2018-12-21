Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 105.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 39,914.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 639,829 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 53.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $213,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMT stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.16. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.22 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

