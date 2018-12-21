Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 36,626 International Paper Co (IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IP. AI Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the second quarter. AI Financial Services LLC now owns 53,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

