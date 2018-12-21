Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 127,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 92,298 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 662.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Nomura raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

WARNING: “Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/kentucky-retirement-systems-purchases-new-holdings-in-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.