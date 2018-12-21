Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 70,635 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 70,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 584,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $211,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,661.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

