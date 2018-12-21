Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 68,886 Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,886 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.06% of Peabody Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 28,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,016,574.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

