Kepos Capital LP Invests $3.85 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stock

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 133,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $235.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.31, for a total transaction of $1,396,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

