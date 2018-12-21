Kepos Capital LP Takes $3.08 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 348.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 924 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $49,572.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,005. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $48.82 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/kepos-capital-lp-takes-3-08-million-position-in-maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim.html.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.