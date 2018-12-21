KeyCorp Comments on FedEx Co.’s Q3 2019 Earnings (FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FedEx in a report released on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.60.

FDX opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 12-month low of $158.34 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 14,117.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

