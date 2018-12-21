KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Berry Petroleum (BRY)

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

Shares of BRY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,442. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

In other news, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $206,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur T. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,611,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,950,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,803,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.