KeyCorp Lowers Micron Technology (MU) Price Target to $45.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MU. Macquarie set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

