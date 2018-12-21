Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kforce worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kforce by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kforce by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $776.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.74. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.89 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Several research firms have commented on KFRC. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $186,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $108,334.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $933,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

