Kimball International (KBAL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kimball International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Kimball International stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.16. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.12 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 4.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in Kimball International by 97.5% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 57.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kimball International by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

