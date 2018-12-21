Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Receives $21.01 Average PT from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 509,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $24,035,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,388,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 95,410 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,794,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,670. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.